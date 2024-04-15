Valdosta moving forward with roundabout project; see where it's planned

At the latest Valdosta City Council meeting, a resolution to start the Five Points Improvement project was passed.

This phase of the project is costing taxpayers $705,283.06.

Watch the video to hear how the city's roads and infrasturcture will be improved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Valdosta is working on improving infrastructure and traffic, and neighbors couldn't be any happier to hear about their progress.

"I'm proud that they are beginning to take some action."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm checking back in with neighbors after the city's latest developments with infrastructure.

Remember Richard Stalvey?

He's one of the Worthington Woods neighbors I spoke with in March.

I followed up with him as the city is planning on making improvements to the nearby Five Points intersection, which the first step to construction is updating utilities and area infrastructure.

He tells me he's happy the city is improving the utilities and roads, but he's not exactly looking froward to navigating the construction zone.

"I'm happy they're getting some projects off of the ground, but it'a not going to be a fun time ducking through traffic."

After three years, the city is moving forward with their SPLOST VIII Five Points improvement project.

The first step will be relocating water and sewage mains in the area for construction.

In his project report, Richard Hardy, city manager, noted:

"Maintenance of and improvements to our street system is critical; to keep this Project on schedule, and to support these needed traffic

By the time the utilities and lights are added to Five Points, a new roundabout will be used to help the flow of traffic.