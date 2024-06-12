Valdosta man exposes himself and urinates behind business, then shoots man who asked him to leave

A Valdosta man is accused of going behind a business, exposing himself, urinating and then shooting a person who asked him to leave.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, June 9, 2024, at approximately 5:50 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 400 block of South Fry Street after a citizen called E911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived at the business, they found a 53-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his arm. South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and began to investigate the incident.

Through witnesses and surveillance video recovered in the area, detectives identified Harviere Tarpley, a 62-year-old male, as the offender. Investigation revealed that Tarpley had gone behind a business, exposed himself, and then began to urinate. When the victim told him to stop and leave the area, Tarpley pulled out a firearm and shot him.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2024, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Tarpley for:

Aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Public indecency-misdemeanor.

After obtaining arrest warrants, detectives located Tarpley at his residence. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Further charges will be pending against Tarpley.

“This offender’s callous act of violence, on someone he did not know, is senseless. I am proud of the quick work by our detectives for tracking him down and taking him into custody.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.