Valdosta man dead following officer-involved shooting in Cobb County; see how it happened

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into what they're calling an officer-involved shooting.

That shooting killed Nathain Jenkins, age 32, of Valdosta.

Read the news release below to see how it happened and what's next.

GBI NEWS RELEASE:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Cobb County, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 10, 2024. One man was shot and killed during the incident. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates on Friday, August 9, 2024, at about 11:30 p.m., CCPD officers were in the 2600 block of Cobb Parkway looking for Nathain Jenkins, age 32, of Valdosta, GA, who had outstanding warrants. Officers found Jenkins inside of a Walgreens store. During the incident, CCPD officers shot Jenkins. Jenkins was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Agents recovered a handgun at the scene belonging to Jenkins.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Agents ask that witnesses come forward with any information about what they saw inside the store. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

