Valdosta man arrested after 2-year-old child falls out of moving vehicle; see how police say it happened

Valdosta Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a two-year-old child fell out of the moving vehicle the man was driving.

The child was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Read the Valdosta Police news release below to see how it happened.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, July 15, 2024, at approximately 5:00 pm, E911 received an emergency call about a 2-year-old child falling out of a vehicle.

Valdosta Police Officers, Firefighters, and Emergency Medical Technicians from South Georgia Medical Center responded to the scene. EMTs immediately began to provide first aid to the child, who did have visible injuries.

Through investigation, officers determined that Frank Feacher, 19 years of age, was driving a vehicle north on Bemiss Road, with his three children in the backseat in car seats. As Feacher turned left onto Inner Perimeter Road, the back door of his vehicle opened and his two-year-old, who was in his car seat, fell out of the vehicle and landed on the roadway, while still in the car seat.

Officers inspected the car seats inside the vehicle and noticed none of the three were properly secured. The 2-year-old was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

On July 16, 2024, officers presented arrest warrants for Feacher for:

reckless conduct (misdemeanor)

driving while license suspended (misdemeanor)

child restraint not used properly (misdemeanor)

After obtaining arrest warrants, officers met with Feacher at this residence and arrested him without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.