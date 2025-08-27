Valdosta, Lowndes County ramp up storm resilience as hurricane season peaks

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Hurricane season is peaking, and after back-to-back disasters, Valdosta neighbors know all too well what's at stake.



Valdosta suffered significant damage during Hurricane Helene in 2024.

FEMA-funded stormwater projects and a DCA partnership aim to strengthen local disaster recovery.

Red Cross, COAD, and county officials are pushing for insurance reviews, volunteer support, and tree safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From FEMA-funded stormwater upgrades to a new partnership with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Lowndes County and Valdosta are making investments to strengthen storm resilience.

But officials say it's not just about government projects, it's about neighbors taking steps now.

Among the top recommendations: clear away weakened trees and branches, double-check your homeowner's insurance, and have an emergency kit with flashlights, medication and important documents ready to go.

Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick says the last two years of storms left behind more hazards than most people realize.

"With the last two years, in the storms that we've seen through Lowndes County, we have lost a significant amount of trees. But we do know that there are properties throughout the county that still have leaners and hangers. Now is the time to really look at the trees around your property," Barwick told me.

She adds that another key step is getting ahead of insurance surprises.

"We've seen over the last two years that people have had issues with their homeowners insurance, whether it be they've experienced flooding or damage to their roof and their roof not being covered. Now is the time to meet with your homeowners insurance," Barwick says.

The Red Cross is also preparing, and Executive Director Jackie Shoemaker says they're focusing on boosting local volunteer numbers.

"I would say any the difference for our preparation is we're trying to staff up more locally because again we're deploying people from out of the area. So we're ready regardless, but we are trying to add to our local volunteer base to have more local people here," Shoemaker says.

Applications for disaster recovery aid remain open, and COAD is planning more community outreach in the weeks ahead.

