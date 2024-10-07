Valdosta lifts curfew as storm recovery progresses

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta announced the emergency curfew, which was implemented in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene was lifted.

The curfew was previously in place from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

According to the city, the curfew was essential in maintaining public safety and allowing crews to work efficiently in restoring power and clearing roadways.

Although power has been restored to some areas of Valdosta, and conditions are improving across the city, it is still recommended to travel with caution as normal activities resume.

While the curfew is lifted, the City of Valdosta urges residents to continue to exercise caution as some areas are still recovering. Some roads remain hazardous, and power restoration efforts are still ongoing in certain parts of the city.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Valdosta's Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.