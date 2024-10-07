Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodValdosta

Actions

Valdosta lifts curfew as storm recovery progresses

Residents are still advised to remain cautious as some areas are still hazardous and power restoration continues
MGN_1280x960_01120C00-RYBMU.jpg
MGN
MGN_1280x960_01120C00-RYBMU.jpg
Posted

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta announced the emergency curfew, which was implemented in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene was lifted.

The curfew was previously in place from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

According to the city, the curfew was essential in maintaining public safety and allowing crews to work efficiently in restoring power and clearing roadways.

Although power has been restored to some areas of Valdosta, and conditions are improving across the city, it is still recommended to travel with caution as normal activities resume.

While the curfew is lifted, the City of Valdosta urges residents to continue to exercise caution as some areas are still recovering. Some roads remain hazardous, and power restoration efforts are still ongoing in certain parts of the city.

For any questions or concerns, please contact the City of Valdosta's Public Information Office at 229-259-3548.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood