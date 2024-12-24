Valdosta LAMP shelter to serve daily meals during the holidays

The LAMP homeless shelter will serve warm meals daily, except Sundays, from December 23rd to January 3rd.

Volunteers are still needed for key dates, including Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Watch the video for more information.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

From December 23rd through January 3rd, the LAMP homeless shelter will be serving up warm meals, ensuring no neighbor goes without this season.

Meals will now be available daily—except Sundays—from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM, thanks to the support of neighborhood volunteers and donors.

But they're still in need of a little extra help on key days, like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Day.

Want to lend a hand or make a donation? You can visit the shelter at 714 Charlton Street and see how you can help.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.