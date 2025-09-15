VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Books, broadband, and bigger opportunities are on the way for Valdosta families.



The City of Valdosta awarded $50,000 in ARPA funds to the South Georgia Regional Library.

Funding will expand literacy programs, boost public technology access, and support community services.

Watch the video below to see where the new funding goes.

Valdosta invests $50K in library to expand access and opportunity

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Valdosta has awarded the library system a $50,000 check, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

That money will go toward expanding literacy programs, upgrading technology access, and supporting community-focused services for residents across Valdosta and Lowndes County.

City leaders say the investment reflects their commitment to recovery and resilience, bridging the digital divide and making sure everyone has access to learning resources and opportunities.

From Wi-Fi to workshops, the South Georgia Regional Library is set to turn these dollars into impact — giving neighbors more opportunities than ever.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

