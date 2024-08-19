Watch Now
Valdosta intersection improvements project moving forward; see which roads are affected

  • Intersection improvements are planned in Lowndes County.
  • A contract for more than $4 million was awarded to a South Georgia company to get the work done.
  • Read the GDOT news release below to see what's in the works.

GDOT NEWS RELEASE:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has awarded 13 new contracts for construction projects across the state as part of their June 2024 bidding process. One was for a TIA-funded project in the Southern Georgia region. In Lowndes County, this project would make intersection improvements on SR 133 (North St. Augustine Road) at Gornto Road and at Norman Drive.

The contract was awarded to The Scruggs Company of Hahira for $4.44 million. The project is expected to be completed at the end of spring 2026.

For more information on this project and others in the Southern Georgia region, click here.

