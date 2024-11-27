Valdosta house fire displaces family of five; no injuries reported

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — A family of five is without a home after their house caught fire.

According to the Valdosta Fire Department, at approximately 5:17 p.m., they responded to a fire at 3018 Will Dr. Tuesday evening.

The first fire unit arrived on the scene within four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family home. Twenty-one firefighters responded, quickly bringing the fire under control.

Fire personnel confirmed the family safely evacuated the home.

Five people were displaced and are receiving aid through the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.