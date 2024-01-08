Valdosta homeowners can seek repair work through the city's CDBG application

The CDBG has been helping Valdosta with home repairs since 2004.

The city has allocate over $400,000 to help with housing.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors and city about how the grant helps the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If your home needs work done, but the bill is looking too high, the city of Valdosta may be able to cover you. These prices are too high.

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta. I've seen many of our neighbors homes in need of repair.

I'm checking in with the city to see how they're helping. While making my way through the Tyndall neighborhood, I ran into Anthony Anderson.

He lives at his mother's home, which is in great need of repair.

"We have floor damage, water damage from leaky pipes and busted pipes and stuff up in the house."

When I told him the city has a grant in place that could help make repairs to his mom's home, he told he'd look into it.

"They should do that anyway, to help the city."

The help he's referring to is the Community Development Block grant using HUD funds, with about $422,631 being allocated to housing.

The city awards these grants to homeowners needing repair work or reconstruction.

Anetra Riley, community development and protections manager, tells me what neighbors need to be approved.

"The first thing they have to know that they must own their home and it and they have to have a clear title when I say clear title there can't be any liens on the property you can have a mortgage but you can't have any liens."

Anthony tells me since his mom meets those qualifications, he hopes they'll get some help soon.

"I'm fixing to run down this road happy right now, we fixing to get a check."

If your home needs rehabilitation, you can contact Neighborhood Development at 229-671-3617 or reach out to Charizma Harp via email at charp@valdostacity.com. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.

