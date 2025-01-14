Valdosta homeowners can get repairs through grant program

Last year, the city council allocated $422,631 for housing repairs through the CDBG program, helping families in Valdosta with significant home improvements.

Applications for the 2025 CDBG program are reviewed on a first-come, first-serve, first-qualified basis.

Watch the video to see how families in Valdosta have had their lives change through home improvement.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Community protections manager Anetra Riley says applications are now open for the 2025 CDBG program, which helps Valdostans with major home repairs or even full reconstructions.

"You have to live in your home," said Riley. "You have to own your home. You can have a mortgage, but you can't have a lien."

For families like Deshonda Jenkins and her mom, Mary Myers, the program has been life-changing. Two years ago, their aging home was completely rebuilt.

"Old House of course just needed so much work done on it," said Myers. "So of course when she got the new home we just been able to, I mean, do more of the family stuff."

The program doesn't just rebuild homes—it provides peace of mind for families, especially seniors.

"I'm just grateful that my mom is living and able to see it and be able to enjoy herself," said Jenkins.

Even though applications have only been open for about a week, the city has already received 60 repair requests of varying degrees.

Last year, $422,631 was allocated by the city council for housing repairs. The city council still has to decide on an allotment this go-around once U.S. Housing and Urban Development funds are determined.

Due to limited funds, Riley tells me help won't be going to everyone who applies.

"We're selecting them first come, first serve, first qualified basis," said Riley. "The first process is to apply, but then there's a vetting process. We have to go through, our attorney; we have to go through Historical Preservation."

For the Myers family, the wait is worth it.

"It was well worth the wait," said Myers. "I take you back the Scripture 'They that wait upon the lord shall renew their strength.'"

Riley tells me the full process for going through the CDBG program is at least eight months.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.