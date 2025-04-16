Valdosta group hosts book sale to raise funds for South Georgia Regional Library system

The Willis L. Miller Library will remain closed for at least 18 months due to severe storm damage.

A $5 "fill-a-bag" book sale will be held on Friday, April 25th to raise funds and support library operations.

Watch the video to see how you can help raise funds.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Willis Miller Library has been closed since the storm damaged much of the interior; the doors likely won't reopen for at least 18 months.

Funding public libraries in general have been dwindling in the last decade thanks to federal and state budget cuts.

Local leaders say it's up to the community to help and to advocate.

Dr. Beverly Richardson-Blake, Chair of Our Friends of the Library group, says public libraries do more than lend books—they've been leveling the playing field since she was a young girl.

"I love to read, and I grew up in the library. My mother was a librarian, so we knew our way around the library. It's important to see and to read and to pick up those resources."

And for many families in Valdosta, where nearly 30% live below the poverty line, those resources are essential.

"The library is open to everyone. You can't have all the books at your home that a child needs to complete a project, but the library can supply those needs."

With traditional funding sources stretched thin, the Friends of the Library are hosting a fundraiser to bridge the gap and open doors faster.

"Grab a bag and fill that bag with books. You can get as many books in the bag as possible for just $5."

Our local State Rep., Dexter Sharper, says restoring library funding will take more than a book sale—it'll take voices.

"And I just wish that everybody that can see this today, please contact your representatives, your senators, and let them know that you want more funding for the libraries all across Georgia."

The book sale is set for Friday, April 25th. But if you really want to help our libraries? Make that call to your representative. I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

