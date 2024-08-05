Valdosta fears flood damage as over 30,000 people go without power

Heavy rain from Debby is causing significant flooding in South Georgia, with Valdosta currently seeing 5".

30,000 people in Lowndes County are without power.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors sheltering-in-place.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Heavy rain from Debby is threatening neighbors in South Georgia.

“My first words when I saw the water coming past my fence was… Oh. My. God.”

I’m Malia Thomas, reporting here in Valdosta.

I’m checking on my neighbors as they work to avoid the high water.

Barbara Johnson has lived in her home since 2011.

“This is actually a nice, decent neighborhood. I haven’t had any issues…”

That is until last year when Hurricane Idalia flooded out her yard thanks to a retention pond behind her house overflowing.

“I literally started to panic because I was wondering ‘How long the storm gonna be here?”

Now, she’s feeling a sense of Deja Vu, especially as the water begins piling up in her backyard.

“I just don’t know what else I can do. To be truthful, I just really thought there would’ve been some type of action with this area since it’s been a year I brought it to someone’s attention.”

Floods aren’t neighbor’s only issue.

30,000 people across the county are without power.

Debris is also piling up the streets, with a tree falling on Hwy 122 at Skipper Bridge and the county promptly clearing the area.

“As of now, we’re starting to see conditions worsen.”

Meghan Barwick, our county’s information officer, encourages neighbors to continue to shelter in place as rainfall and winds intensify.

A prospect that leaves Barbara on edge.

“I just never thought that this would happen again.”

Lowndes County manager, Paige Dukes, tells me crews will be in the streets to clear fallen debris and help neighbors. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.