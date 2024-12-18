Valdosta family recreates Christmas light show after recovering from Hurricane Helene

The Thorn family has hosted a holiday light show in their neighborhood for the past six years, featuring candy giveaways and free movies with homemade decorations.

After Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to their home, the family repaired their lights and costumes to continue the tradition.

Watch the video to see how they did it.

But Samantha Thorn, who designs their costumes and light structures, says Hurricane Helene threatened to put an end to that.

"Ended up having quite a bit of a disaster here. My bedroom definitely had a big disaster. I ended up getting a skylight as my ceiling decided to come through and I had a big old hole."

Despite going without power for 17 days, Samantha, her brother Herschel and their father got to work, repairing not only their home, but their lights and costumes from scratch.

Despite not being able to do their regular Halloween show, Herschel tells me they've bounced back with their all-new Christmas lights.

"Had quite a few people that would sit on their porch at night and watch the either the movie screen or watch the big diamond tree."

Nearly 2,000 neighbors showed up for the Thorn's Christmas show last year, and with their recovery from Helene, Samantha tells me they're expecting similar numbers as the holiday nears.

"I know everyone, like us, went through so much hardship trying to get relief coming through. One thing I'm looking forward to is for them to basically have something to give them a break just a little bit and actually kind of get that joy in their own heart."

Herschel tells me thanks to their recovery; they're extending their show until January 1st. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.