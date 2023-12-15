Valdosta family receives new home for the holidays

Valdosta Neighbor Mary Myers has a new home after applying for a Community Development Block Grant.

The reconsturcted home was made possible by federal HUD funds.

Watch the video to hear about how Mary ended up with her new home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

This family is getting an early Christmas gift: a home for the holidays.

SOT: "A new house? And it's paid off? GOD IS GOOD!"

YOU ON CAM: I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

Check out how a city block grant is helping neighbors receive new homes.

Meet Deshonda Jenkins.

She's Mary Myers' daughter.

Mary just received a new home thanks to Valdosta's Community Block Development Grant.

She tells me it gave her mom an opportunity to stay on the same street she's lived most of her life.

SOT: "She married her high school sweetheart and from there he purchased this home and she's been here every since then."

Mary almost didn't go through with getting a new home, as her old one held her most precious memories.

SOT: "It was hurting and touching go for a minute because my mom had so many memories because of her husband. When they married, he he had an accident and he drowned, and so he passed away a few years after they married."

After much convincing, Deshonda's daughter helped Mary fill out an application with the city to receive grant funds.

Remember that house burning down on East Mary a few months ago?

Yep. That was Mary's old house.

Today, here's what her new one looks like, thanks to the $647,095 the US Housing and Urban Development gave Valdosta, and the $431,176 the city allocated towards housing.

Although Mary tells me she's a woman of few words, she did tell me she's excited her new home is finally ready.

SOT: "What are your plans now that your home is up and running?"

"I plan to move in as soon as possible hone. I can't wait to spend my first night in it."

TAIL: The city will begin the application process for the new block grants in January. I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, ABC27.

