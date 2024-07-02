Valdosta enhances public transport with on-demand rides for easier commutes

Valdosta is launching an on-demand ride pilot program to provide more real-time rides and shorter wait times, starting July 1st.

The city is offering 2 free rides with promo code ONDEMAND as a token of appreciation for the community's support.

Watch the video to see how Valdosta On-Demand get neighbors to their destinations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPTS

The city of Valdosta has heard your feedback and has now made cchanges to their public transport.

"You do 8-10 in the morning, and you get a ride easy."

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm speaking with neighbors about these changes and how they help with public transport.

Linda Gonzales is a neighbor who struggles with a disability on top of not owning a vehicle.

She tells me getting where she goes is not easy due to her location and the weather.

"No, this is not walkable. You gotta be nuts. I'm not walking it. Uh-uh."

Several of her neighbors also go through the same thing.

Most of us walk and use Circle K up there. That's not too bad of a walk, but you see a lot of us walking."

Her best option for a ride? Valdosta Om-Demand.

"I mean, it's only $2, which is great."

The city of Valdosta is now making update to make it easier for neighbors like Linda to get around.

Starting Monday, they're launching a pilot program with on-demand rides only as it sees anywhere from 300-500 requests a day.

Which includes: - More real-time rides for more people.

- Shorter wait times.

- Easier ride management without pre-set pickup windows.

Valdosta City Manager Richard Hardy says this move will get more neighbors to their destinations.

"We are thrilled to implement this new on-demand only model. This change underscores our dedication to enhancing mobility in Valdosta and ensuring that our services evolve to meet the growing demands of our community."

The city is offering 2 free rides as a token of appreciation for the community's support.

Use promo code ONDEMAND for 2 free rides when booking.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.