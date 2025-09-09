VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta's economy is on the rise—thanks to the powerhouse combination of higher education and manufacturing.



VSU generates more than $385 million annually and supports over 3,500 local jobs.

Walmart’s 2026 dairy plant will add 400 jobs, with pay starting at $20/hour.

Watch the video below to see how these facilities will help fuel community growth and long-term development as construction begins.

Valdosta economy grows as VSU and new industries drive jobs and investment

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new study shows Valdosta State University pumps more than $385 million a year into the local economy, creating over 3,500 jobs across Lowndes and surrounding counties.

That ripple effect fuels everything from restaurants to housing, as well as industries seeing Valdosta as a viable hub.

Take Walmart's massive dairy facility, set to open in 2026.

The plant is expected to create 400 jobs with starting pay at $20 an hour and salaries reaching up to $155,000 a year.

Or GAF's 425,000-square-foot plant—already employing more than 50 workers to produce its EverGuard roofing materials.

With state-of-the-art automation and logistics, it's a critical hub for the Southeast.

And P&B Cold Storage, which opened in January, bringing even more opportunity, offering starting wages of $17 an hour at its new 200,000-square-foot facility.

According to Chamber of Commerce CEO Christie Moore, while challenges exist, local businesses are stronger than ever.

"Of course, there are still some uncertainties that our manufacturers and our small businesses are dealing with, but in general, our businesses [are] more resilient. And not only that, we're really seeing them thrive."

Moore also says VSU's role in our economic success goes far beyond the classroom.

"So we're very grateful right now we're located on their campus, so we get to see the business of students being back. But that impact, you have to think about it as a much bigger picture than just what's on campus."

And this pays dividends for our labor growth numbers: VSU alone generated a labor impact on its host region of $166,212,834.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

