Valdosta cuts ribbon on remote control car track as parks recover from Hurricane Helene damage

Nearly 70–80% of Valdosta’s 45 public parks have reopened following hurricane-related damage.

The RC track was rebuilt by King Ramsey Construction with support from Home Depot.

Watch the video to see how the Mildred Hunter Community Center's Remote Control Car Club has been using the track.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The RC track at Vallotton Youth Athletic Complex, where kids can race their remote control cars, has officially reopened after months of repairs.

It's a major project completed in the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority's effort to restore over storm-damaged parks across the region—nearly 70 to 80% of the city's 45 parks are now cleaned up.

Built with help from Home Depot and renovated by King Ramsey Construction, the track is more than just fun—it's home base for Valdosta's Remote Control Car Club, led by Andre Newsome.

"I've been working with kids for a long time, and I knew that would be a tool to draw them in—and then use that same tool to teach them about life."

Newsome says races here bring in visitors from across the South, boosting community pride and even tourism.

"We've had people from Florida, different towns, cities come over here and race… It's a community draw, and people love doing it—it's just like a regular sport."

And while future storms are always a worry, Newsome isn't losing hope.

"All you got to do is just keep living and just believe, and that's what happens, I feel. I figure we'll find a way."

And for our tracks and parks, it's more about racing. City Councilwoman Sandra Tooley says it's about creating safe spaces for connection in the Azalea City.

"It provides for the South area, for our children to come to—to do something good. When people work together and do things together, they're not going to hurt each other. They're going to look out for each other."

While parks like the RC Track are back up and running, others like the Clyattville playground are among the other 20-30% that are still waiting on insurance to begin repairs. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.