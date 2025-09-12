Valdosta council reviews manager contract; expands city limits with annexation

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — City Council may have passed every rezoning and annexation item on the agenda last night, but another issue is looming large.



Hardy’s contract renews yearly unless council gives six months’ notice; removal includes severance pay.

Council approved a 6.17-acre residential annexation on Bemiss Road, expanding Valdosta’s footprint.

Watch the video below to see all the projects approved during the latest city council meeting.

Valdosta Council Reviews Manager Contract as City Expands with New Annexation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Valdosta City Council went into executive session after Tuesday’s Work Session, sparking reports that the future of City Manager Richard Hardy may be under review.

While the city hasn’t announced any firing or discipline, I requested Hardy’s personnel file and contract to see what’s on the record.

Here’s what I found: Hardy’s contract runs in five one-year terms that automatically renew unless council gives six months’ notice.

He’s required to live in Valdosta, oversee city departments, and undergo annual performance reviews.

If he’s ever removed, he could be entitled to severance equal to a year’s salary, along with unused leave and benefits.

Those documents also show Hardy received a pay raise back in 2017 for what was described as “excellent job performance” in Public Works.

But beyond that? No disciplinary actions or memos related to his removal.

At this week’s council meeting, Hardy ended his manager’s report with thanks to his supporters.

“I want to thank all of the support that I got from the community. I support myself. And the employees that worked hard every single day for the city, I just want to thank you for that support. It has not gone unnoticed.”

That theme of unity echoed during Citizens to Be Heard, with residents urging council to stay focused on the city’s future.

“The call is clear. Let’s move past division and focus on building the future this community deserves. We have been through enough.”

And while those contract reports continue, council still pushed ahead with city business.

Leaders approved multiple rezonings — including a 6.17-acre residential community along Bemiss Road, which was also annexed into the city, expanding Valdosta’s footprint and shaping its growth.

Council also greenlit bids for a grapple truck and a new chiller at the regional crime lab.

So while questions about leadership may linger, the work of running Valdosta rolls on. No official action has been taken on Hardy’s contract — and for now, it’s the city’s residents, neighborhoods, and future development that remain front and center.

I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.