Valdosta continues improving its wastewater infrastructure

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Now, after nearly $200 million in upgrades, officials say Valdosta is turning the corner—spurring cleaner waterways and even new jobs.



$100M wastewater plant, 35 lift stations, and $7.5M catch basin rebuilt since 2009 flood.

Upgrades attracting major projects, including Walmart’s $400M dairy facility and new manufacturing jobs.

VALDOSTA SEWAGE UPDATE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City leaders are updating the Withlacoochee River Task Force on the progress made with our water since the devastating 2009 flood.

Since then, Valdosta has rebuilt its system with a new $100 million wastewater plant, 35 lift stations with backup generators, and a $7.5 million catch basin designed to protect against heavy rains.

"They've the wastewater has proven that they're doing that. They have the they've they've been acting measured preventive measures and corrective measures, and they're continuing to do so as far as stormwater, we're growing, and the employment and the employees of the manpower. Stormwater has not grown."

Bobby McKenzie says while wastewater is improving, the stormwater system is still straining under the pressure of growth and manpower shortages.

"Hurricane Helene here, umm, what we have Tropical Storm Debbie, we had that one we had out there. So it's been like back-to-back to back-to-back the last year and a half. I mean, two years that was like, we can't get a break, but it's not going to stop us."

Utilities director Jason Barnes says repeated storms haven't slowed the city's progress.

And those upgrades are paying off—drawing in businesses like Walmart's $400 million dairy facility, a 74,000 square foot Prinsco plant, and hundreds of new manufacturing jobs.

"Overall, I feel we're headed in the right direction."

And with a $69 million bond approved for more upgrades and a second water plant scheduled to open in 2026, Valdosta says the work is far from done.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

