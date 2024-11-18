Valdosta City Schools scores Georgia Department of Education award through Newbern Middle school math scores

The average math scores for students in Georgia in 2022 (271) was lower than their average score in 2019 (279) and was higher than their average score in 2000 (265).

A total of 624 schools met the qualifications to be recognized as Math Leader, with Newbern being the first Valdosta City School.

Watch the video to see how J.L. Newbern Middle School keeps its scores rising.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Brianna Shackelford is the academic coach at JL Nerbern Middle School.

She's always had a passion for helping others succeed.

"I remember being in high school and I would always help my classmates with their math or you know, different subjects. And I started tutoring on the side. I was like, you know, I really enjoy helping others with math."

And why is helping our middle schoolers with math so important to her?

"Math is everywhere going to the grocery store prices are going up coupons discounts sales paper… math is just everywhere."

And math is especially important to the Georgia Department of Education as well.

The Georgia Department of Education has named Newbern Middle a Math Leader school after impressive gains in math performance.

In just a year, the percentage of students scoring Proficient or higher on the High School Algebra End of Course Test jumped from 36% to 50%, marking a 14-point improvement.

VCS Superintendent Craig Lockhart tells me this is due to the Milestone's rigorous curriculum challenging students.

"I am absolutely ecstatic about everything that we're seeing not just here JL newborn but across valdosta city schools we are growing academically our motto is vision values and victory."