Valdosta City Schools revises Code of Ethics for the 2024-2025 school year

Valdosta schools have implemented new protocols for late arrivals and early dismissals due to inclement weather.

Bus drivers can now assign seats and issue infractions for misconduct, with repeated offenses leading to suspension.

Valdosta School students will be starting a new year with some new rules.

"Get your kids under control. Step in before the police have to step in."

I'm speaking with neighbors who say it's time for changes to school discipline policies.

This is Tricia Williams, who has lived here for six years.

She has four children, one of which who has recently graduated.

"Our oldest is 29, and my youngest is 17, about to turn 18."

She tells me even though all her kids have graduated, she has been noticing a behavior shift from local kids since they've been in school.

"When I was raising my two oldest ones in the late 90s, early 2000s, there was a lot more parent involvement, so the kids were held accountable a lot more in general. And today, there just doesn't seem to be hardly any accountability for the students."

She's happy to hear about the city schools implementing changes to get students back on track.

"It's phenomenal. I mean. The teachers absolutely deserve the respect of the students and the parents so. I'm looking forward to seeing these changes."

Valdosta has made the following changes to their Code of Ethics for the upcoming school year:

- New protocols for late arrivals and early dismissals due to inclement weather; faculty members are working on finalizing the specific times for late arrivals and early dismissals, which will vary depending on the weather scenario.

- Bus drivers can assign seats and issue infractions for misconduct, with repeated offenses leading to suspension.

- Fighting on the bus results in immediate suspension.

Tre' Zimmerman, a former student who graduated, tells me these changes have been needed as he's noticed increased misbehavior while he was in school.

"Kids were running wild back then, and they still are. I'm glad the school is listening is making needed changes."

These changes will be effective as school returns on August 2. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.