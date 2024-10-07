Valdosta City schools reopens Tuesday following Helene damage

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Tuesday, Valdosta City Schools will welcome students back to class after being closed due to Helene damage last month.



Students will return to class on Tuesday with a later start time.

Bus pickups will begin at 8:30 a.m. and students can expect longer than normal wait times.

Students who walk to school are encouraged to determine the best walking route due to debris that may block sidewalks.

Full release from Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools is ready to welcome students back starting Tuesday, October 8 through Friday, October 11, 2024, with a late start schedule to ensure safety.

Please note the adjusted school hours:

· Elementary Schools: 9:45 am - 2:30 pm

· Middle Schools: 10:30 am - 3:30 pm

· Valdosta High School: 10:05 am - 3:25 pm

· Valdosta Early College Academy: 9:45 am - 3:00 pm

· Horizon Academy: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

· School of Scholars at Horne Learning Center: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Bus routes will begin at 8:30 am to avoid hazards such as debris and downed traffic signals that are hard to see before sunrise. Some bus stops may be unreachable, and exact pickup times are not possible. We are asking for students to be at their stops or in an area that is accessible nearest the regular bus stop by 8:35 am with the understanding that they might experience longer waits. Families are welcome to drive students if preferred.

For students who normally walk, we encourage families to assess walking routes for safety as sidewalks may still have storm debris. We encourage all families to look out for specific instructions and information from your student(s) school(s).

We understand the ongoing challenges and support your decision if obstacles prevent your return. Our focus is on compassion, not compliance. We’re eager to welcome students back to a safe, air-conditioned environment where they’ll receive meals, love, and support during this recovery period.

While city and county schools return to the classroom this week, Valdosta State University will return to in-person learning on October 16th.