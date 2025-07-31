Valdosta City Schools ready to welcome students back August 1 with fresh energy and full staff

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Sharpen those pencils and set those alarms—Valdosta City Schools are officially back in session tomorrow!



Teachers have completed classroom prep and open houses wrapped up ahead of the new school year.

The transportation department is fully staffed, ensuring a smooth start for families across the district.

Watch the video below to see how the school system has gotten its head start for August 1st.

Every corner of Valdosta City Schools is ready to welcome students bright and early at 8 a.m. Friday.

Open houses wrapped up this week, teachers have put the final touches on their learning spaces, and the transportation department is fully staffed and on schedule—meaning families can breathe a little easier heading into day one.

District leaders like Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart say the energy this year feels different—in the best way.

"We just want to make sure that all students and families know that we have their best interests in mind and that we want to make sure that we are very focused and engaged as we go into a great brand new school year," said Lockhart.

The Valdosta City Schools system says they're ready to make this year not just a return—but a leap forward, with more announcements coming soon.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

