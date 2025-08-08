Valdosta City Schools breaks ground on indoor multi-purpose training facility

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Wildcat Country is about to score big with a brand-new indoor training facility.



$14 million project funded through SPLOST aims to protect athletes from extreme heat and severe weather.

Facility will be built at Valdosta High School and is expected to open for use in fall 2026.

Watch the video to see how this will keep student athletics efficent.

Valdosta City Schools breaks ground on $14M indoor training facility

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The $14 million project is funded through SPLOST—Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax—meaning it's built for the community, by the community.

After years of hurricanes, tropical storms, flooding rains, and relentless South Georgia heat, Valdosta City Schools say this indoor space at Valdosta High will finally give athletes a safe, weather-proof place to train year-round.

Valdosta High Head Football Coach Shelton Felton says it's overdue.

"Doing the weather in in South Georgia, it's hot or it's raining. It's really humid. We can't go outside and practice now. It's so exciting. We've been talking about it for a while and finally get it done. Is overdue time and we're very excited. It helps. It helps schedule, practice and help us out with the heat," said Felton.

And until the doors open in fall 2026, Coach Felton says the Wildcats will keep doing what works.

"What we've been doing, we find a way," said Felton. "We're morning practice team right now to try to beat the heat in the rain. But hey we Wildcats, we found a way."

For Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, it's more than a building—it's a legacy.

"Feels great to see your vision become reality," said Dr. Lockhart. "Our students are going to have a point of pride that we'll be able to celebrate our student athletes for many years to come."

From blistering sun to pouring rain, this new facility promises to keep the Wildcats' winning spirit indoors—and unstoppable.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

