Valdosta City Schools begins construction on new board office project with SPLOST support

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At the heart of it all, a brand new $16.6 million board office, something district leaders say is long overdue.

Facilities and Maintenance Director Kaci Nobles remembers how she felt when she learned the project was finally moving forward.

"Well, if I could do cartwheels, I would have, but not anymore, not at this age."

That excitement comes from a need decades in the making.

"Our current district office, the newest portion of it is 40 years old. It was built in 1985. The school system has grown dramatically in those forty years… It's just time for an update."

The board office is just one of four major capital projects funded by SPLOST dollars.

The list also includes a $3.1 million Culinary Arts addition, $2.47 million in soccer and track upgrades, and a $16.75 million multipurpose facility with turf and kitchen space.

According to Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart, every bit of progress is thanks to local taxpayers.

"We are very grateful that we have a strong tax base through our SPLOST program. Every penny that is earned in Valdosta-Lowndes County goes towards these projects… not just for our school system, but for our entire city community."

Valdosta City School leaders say this space will finally open its doors next September 2026.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

