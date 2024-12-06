Valdosta business helping women on their recovery journey

According to The Georgia Recovery Council, more than 8,000 Georgians are currently in substance abuse recovery.

The addiction gap is closing between men and women, per the Recovery Research Institute.

Watch the video to see how Sandy's House and the Good Book in Valdosta are helping local women on their recovery journeys.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I had gotten to a point in my life where I was getting sick and tired of being sick and tired."

Hollie Herndon is nearing one year of sobriety, and she says she has Sandy's House to thank for that.

"They enabled me to live the lives of sobriety for the last 11 months reconnect with my family and strengthen my walk with Jesus Christ.."

And Herndon is just one of several local women Sandy's House has helped get to a place of recovery and stability.

Sandy's House prides itself on accepting women from all backgrounds, regardless of their ability to pay.

And how do they do that? The Good Book and Red Door Coffee.

"Because a lot of the women that are in our program, there is a $300.00 fee a month, but we never want to turn someone away just because they maybe don't have the potential to pay that fee. So the profits from this good book can help support those women in this journey."

Donna Norton runs the bookstore along with her partner Brooke; after their friend Sandy lost her battle with substance abuse, the women wanted to give a space for women on the road to recovery while giving other neighbors a local store to read and work.

Giving women like Herndon time back with those they love.

"In fact, this past Monday I went on a pass with all three of my daughters and my three grandsons. It was just full of excitement. And something new because we've been estranged for so long."

Neighbors can help by sponsoring a woman in recovery, volunteering or simply shopping at the bookstore. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.