Valdosta begins work to restore city's urban forestry after Hurricane Helene's wrath

Valdosta is celebrating its 39th year as a Tree City USA by hosting a tree giveaway on February 22nd.

The city is giving away 650 trees and hosting a Tree Canopy Open House to help with urban forest restoration efforts.

Watch the video to hear from officials and neighbors about the impact the tree loss has taken on the Azalea City.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The loss of urban forestry isn’t just about fewer shady spots—it’s wreaking havoc on the city’s infrastructure.

Without tree roots to absorb water and prevent erosion, the historic November rains turned deadly for local roads.

Gornto Road’s Earl Withering Bridge? Shut down for over a month. Neighborhoods around VSU? Flooded.

Monica Haynes, a longtime Valdosta local and VSU groundskeeper, saw the damage firsthand working the frontlines.

"It’s affected everything. The grass, how water runs off…we had the flood in November and it was the worst flood we'd ever had…with the creeks, like MILE Branch that runs through campus. And that is a prime example of why you want trees."

That’s why city officials like arborist Kevin Jenkins, says replanting isn’t optional—it’s essential.

"It's very necessary that we bring awareness to our trees, and we continue to protect, support, and enhance our urban forest. The forest is so much more to the community than most people give it credit for."

The city has replaced most of the trees downtown and is now focusing on restoring the tree canopy along Sustella Avenue near VSU.

But Valdosta Tree Commission Chairman Brent Moore says there’s still a long way to go.

"FEMA is estimating the city of Valdosta has lost 150,000 plus trees just in the city. So, we're doing a tree giveaway tomorrow, Saturday. We're giving away 650 trees, which is obviously a very small amount compared to what needs to be planted."

And if you want to be part of the solution, the city is hosting a Tree Canopy Open House next Wednesday, February 26th at 5:30 p.m. to talk about what’s next for Valdosta’s urban forest.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.