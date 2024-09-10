Valdosta barber shop owner doing more than just cutting hair

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Businesses and neighbors in Valdosta have felt inflation's hit to their If you've ever gotten your hair cut in Valdosta, chances are it was by Dwayne Butler.

"Starting in the Barber shop when I was 17 and. I had opportunity to move different places but I chose to stay in Valdosta, so Valdosta's my home."

He's been cutting hair here for nearly 30 years, building a strong connection with the community, enough to land him a partnership with the city to help those in need.

"In the last two years we done hooked up with the city of Valdosta, and they're doing the back to school annual bash. It's real big and they choose my barbershop the free cuts."

But Wayne has bigger plans in motion: giving other local entrepreneurs an affordable location in the plaza that houses his World of Fades shop.

"I had the opportunity to purchase this plaza. So I've been now over a year and now I got the opportunity to help put other people's businesses. And, you know, help them grow. So. That's what I like about it."

And neighbors have been needing all the help they can get.

Georgia's inflation rate still sits at about 1 percent as of the end of August.

Artemis Wooten, another barber setting up shop in World of Fades, tells me now is the time to continue helping neighbors.

"That's why we do our part as far as giving back to the community in that aspect, you know, as far as helping out. Because like i said everybody ain't able sometimes."

Which Wayne hopes will give the younger generation his same success.

"Young black man, came from the South side of Valdosta. The sky the limit."

Neighbors have been telling me its a good time to get any business plans off the ground, seeing as consumer prices are the lowest its been since March. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.