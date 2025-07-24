Valdosta-area schools enforce cell phone restrictions early

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — It's not just back-to-school season—it's back-to-basics. Valdosta-area schools get a head start on a statewide cell phone crackdown.



Local students in K-8 must now store phones during school hours, with rules varying by grade level.

Officials say early enforcement will help improve focus, with communication still open through schools.

Watch the video for the specific policies for your school district.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Valdosta-area schools enforce phone restrictions early under Georgia’s new distraction-free law

The new law officially kicks in July 2026. In South Georgia, however, both Valdosta City and Lowndes County Schools are getting a jump on things. The district is starting enforcement this semester.

That means students in kindergarten through 8th grade won't be able to access phones, smartwatches, headphones, or tablets at all during the school day, from the first bell to the last.

In Lowndes County, officials say they've come up with a plan to make sure every grade level understands the expectations.

"We decided to have grades K-5 turn off their phones and keep it in a school-provided storage container. Middle grades will be told to turn it off and keep it in their assigned lockers, and our high schools will be told to keep it off and out of sight during school hours," says Student Success Director Katie Chappuis.

For parents worried about emergencies, Chappuis says schools still have an open line of communication.

"If parents need to get in touch with their children, we advise them to contact our front office."

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Craig Lockhart says their district is also wasting no time getting this law into practice.

The new policies regarding cell phone usage are also available of Lowndes County and Valdosta City School’s websites.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.