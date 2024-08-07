Valdosta and rural Georgia film scene brings revenue and opportunities

Local film companies like Evergreen Productions are boosting Valdosta's economy and creating job opportunities.

The film industry in South Georgia, supported by tax breaks, is bringing significant economic impact, with over $60 million spent by productions in rural areas.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors trying to break into Georgia's film industry.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Penelope Schmidt has lived in Valdosta for most of her life; she wanted to pursue a new direction after her work in counseling.

"I recently retired from. Education and counseling, and yes, I'm here. Steven had made a post on social media looking for an extra and looking for some specific characters for a movie."

She ended up being casted in Tsechi Hsu's short horror film "Know Your Reality" which filmed here with the help of our local Evergreen Productions company.

Steven Heddon is the founder.

"I imagine if some point that we will be producing, someone will bring us a script and bring us a budget, and say let's produce this film."

He worked with other local filmmakers in marketing and producing, like The Reformation Project, but now he's branching out to film.

"I see Evergreen Productions becoming a catalyst for more support surfaces filmmaking and these other projects that i have actually produced before i had ever agreed are kind of taking off."

Other film companies like Workhorse Cinema Production Company have brought an economic impact of over $60 million to rural Georgia, and productions end up spending money at local businesses, which puts back $.70 for every $1 in revenue for our economy.

It also gives jobs and training for our neighbors like retired Air Force Veteran Rob Walsh, who's work with Evergreen has lead to opportunities with NBC.

"I got to take my equipment and do a kayak where I was. Stressing out about capsizing the kayak and having all my equipment end up in the bottom of the the lakes. And but it was, it was fun. I got a lot of opportunities to get some really good shots."

With state lawmakers pushing for more rural production, companies could receive as much as a 35 percent tax break.

Penelope tells me this will help our local entertainment scene to grow.

"It's great for this community. I love seeing that artistic realm grow in this area. I think it's great."

Georgia Film Industry also sees $2.7 billion in direct spending with production coming here. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.