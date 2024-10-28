Valdosta and Lowndes County still coping with a recovery one month after Hurricane Helene

Lowndes County estimates $2 million in damage from Hurricane Helene.

Recovery efforts include road repairs and debris removal, expected to take six months.

Watch the video to see areas with the most debris to be removed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Angela Moore has lived in two homes throughout her years in Valdosta.

Her first home was hit by Idalia; her current one was hit by Hurricane Debbie AND Helene.

"For hours we kept hearing things hitting the roof and then the house this part of the house just shook and I knew it was going to be bad this time. This is where we come out the tree had hit the house here."

She says she was happy to find a new place in Valdosta to settle with her family and build a kennel for her dogs, but now she's...

"...not as crazy about it as it was four months ago but we did have insurance so I am grateful for that so it is taking care of getting our house fixed."

And she's far from the only neighbor dealing with damage and debris.

Helene made over 100 roads in our area impassable; places like Sustella Avenue and Country Club Road are still without traffic lights and remain on four-way stops.

As far as Lowndes County goes, debris efforts are underway.

Meghan Barwick, our county information officer, reminds neighbors to...

"You don't have the debris there...don't panic. Don't worry about calling public works and think you've been forgotten... they will make multiple passes throughout the unincorporated areas."

As cleanup will take time, Angel wants to tell her neighbors to...

"Keep praying and hope for the best."

Debris removal efforts for the county could take up to six months. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.