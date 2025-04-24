Valdosta agencies ramp up early hurricane prep, urge residents to plan before storms hit

LAMP is conducting full systems checks, including electrical and cooling systems, ahead of hurricane season.

The Red Cross offers free disaster preparedness classes through local community organizations.

Watch the video to see how you can start preparing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From shelters to food banks, groups across Lowndes County are gearing up early.

At LAMP—Valdosta's shelter for those experiencing homelessness—Executive Director Yurhsema Flanders says every day has been about recovery and preparation.

"Everything has been a preparation or long-term recovery type efforts and conversations."

LAMP is doing a full systems check—from fans to outlets—to ensure they're ready for whatever comes next.

"Stacking up, of course, we're trying to make sure that everything works... we're working towards making sure that we have everything that we need."

And it's not just shelters. Genevieve Chavez with the Red Cross of South Georgia says anyone can take steps to get prepared—and they're ready to help.

"So we're going to start seeing a lot of people want to be more prepared and not know how to. I would say, reach out to a community organization and see if they would be willing to start that preparedness class. And Red Cross, of course, can come out and teach it free of charge."

With hurricane season just around the corner, the message from local agencies is clear: prepare now, and don't wait until it's too late.

Some of those steps include making sure your go-bag includes water, non-perishable food, cordless chargers for electronics, and cash.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

