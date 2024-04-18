Valdosta addresses delay in utility billing services; what neighbors need to know

The City of Valdosta told customers about a temporary delay in billing for utility services Wednesday.

The city said customers will not experience any late payment penalties due to the delay in billing.

Read the news release below to see what happened.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The City of Valdosta regrets to inform its valued customers of a temporary delay in billing for utility services. This delay is a result of unforeseen circumstances affecting our meter reading department, causing a delay of up to one week in the billing process.

During this time, we want to assure our customers that they will not experience any late payment penalties due to the delay in billing. The City of Valdosta is committed to providing reliable utility services, and ensuring customer satisfaction remains our top priority.

Chuck Dinkins, the Finance Director of the City of Valdosta, emphasized the City's dedication to its residents, stating, "We understand the importance of timely billing and the impact it has on our customers. Rest assured, we are working diligently to rectify the situation and return to our regular billing schedule as soon as possible."

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this delay may cause and appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers during this time. Further updates will be provided in the near future to keep our customers informed.

For further updates or inquiries, please contact the City of Valdosta Customer Service Department at 229-259-3510.