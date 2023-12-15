UPDATE: suspected drive located in hit-and-run involving Valdosta High football player

Samuel Johnson Jr. was struck by a vehicle last Saturday when trying to help a dog on the side of the road.

A suspected driver of a dark-colored Dodge Charger has come forward.

This is the spot where police say Samuel Johnson, Jr. died last Saturday.

Valdosta Police say they've located the driver who they believe was involved in the crash that led to Johnson's death.

All week, the community has been sharing their memories of Johnson who was a Valdosta High football player.

Police say Johnson was walking here on Inner Perimeter Road when he spotted an injured dog and tried to help it.

That's when police say he was hit.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

VPD says the driver they believe was involved is fully cooperating with the investigation.

As such, their name isn't being released at this time.

Johnson was a sophomore at Valdosta High School.

The school released a statement saying in part quote: "May we find solace in remembering the impact Sam had on each of us and keep his memory alive in our hearts."

A memorial service is being held for Johnson this Sunday.

The memorial will be taking place on December 17th, at 2p.m. at Perimeter Road Baptist Church.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.