VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — From food insecurity to housing recovery, the Greater Valdosta United Way is helping South Georgia step up a year after Hurricane Helene.



Hurricane Helene damaged more than 2,000 homes and properties across South Georgia.

United Way raised nearly $2 million last year for local nonprofits and seeks to surpass that goal.

Watch the video below to see how this campaign helps the region.

United Way Launches United We Thrive Campaign to Aid South Georgia’s Hurricane Recovery

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helene damaged more than 2,000 homes and properties, many of which remain in disrepair. Add in rising food, housing, and utility costs, and many neighbors are barely staying afloat.

That’s why the Greater Valdosta United Way launched its United We Thrive campaign, aiming to raise $1.3 million for nonprofits serving South Georgia.

Michael Smith, CEO of Greater Valdosta United Way, says the campaign is about more than just fundraising.

“It’s about ensuring recovery doesn’t stall. Businesses, along with nonprofits, have suffered with increased costs because of inflationary pressures. There’s less money and more expenses, plus dealing with insurance and repairs. But there’s also just the stress and uneasiness, the anxiety of wondering if we’re going to be hit again with another hurricane.”

Smith says last year was a record breaker, with nearly $2 million raised for local nonprofits. This year, he hopes to see even more people get involved.

“From businesses to everyday workers, every little bit matters—especially as several hundred neighbors are still waiting for aid through programs like FEMA. Two, three, five dollars a month from a paycheck really will add up with enough people giving across the region.”

For neighbors like Pammy Frazier, who had to relocate after Helene, the support means hope.

She’s found work again, but says many others are still waiting for help.

“You keep that faith, and everyone coming together helped me succeed. I’m now back with my job, but bills have gone up more. United Way has been helping, but you still want to stay caught up on your bills.”

With many families still in recovery mode—alongside the rising cost of rent and food—the Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission is more critical than ever.

In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC 27.

