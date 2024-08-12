United Way grants $600K to support Valdosta nonprofits, boosting local community services

Greater Valdosta United Way is distributing $600,000 through the Bruce Williams Legacy Grant to 18 local nonprofits.

The grants, ranging from $20,000 to $100,000, are funding essential capital improvements like repairs, upgrades, and new equipment for these organizations.

Watch the video to hear how it's helping thexe nonprofits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc.) has been helping Valdosta's homeless for nearly 40 years, and Yurshema Flanders has been serving neighbors by Lee Street for several of those years.

"Just think, you're helping change someone's life for the better."

She tells me that with all nonprofits, wanting to help is just half the battle; the other half is funding.

"With the grants that we already received from the Department of Community Affairs, it's only 52% of what the cost is to operate the shelter in the first place."

And that's where Greater Valdosta's United Way is stepping in.

They're giving out the Bruce Williams Legacy Grant to 18 local nonprofits like LAMP in Valdosta, totaling $600,000.

"We're going to keep telling our message to try to give back to your community, give local support, and just just engage with your neighbors and help where you can."

Michael Smith, GVUW's CEO, tells me these projects range from much needed repairs around these facilitates to bigger fixes like paved driveways and restructured patient areas.

These individual projects will range from $20,000 from $100,000.

Yurshema tells me LAMP already has their some of their Day Center upgraded, including a Welcome Desk, Work Tables, and Computer Lab, and they can't thank United Way enough.

"To be able to do you know think of others more than of yourself...that's a feeling that you just can't duplicate and get anywhere else.

The grant opportunity will be split into two phases, each for $300,000. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.