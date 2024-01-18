Turner Center exhibit to bring scholarships to Valdosta State University art students

Artworks donated by area artists to the DrawProject fundraiser are auctioned at this annual event to support art scholarships at Valdosta State University.

An online auction platform will be used for bidding and paired with a physical exhibition at the Turner Center.

Watch the video to hear from area artists about the importance of art education.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Education can be expensive. Now, a group in Valdosta is working to help.

"To develop an education surrounding what makes us unique as human, why wouldn't that be funded?"

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I'm speaking with local artists about how they're coming together to create scholarships for local students.

The DrawProject exhibit is back for it's 17th year at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Various local artists donate original drawings to be displayed and bid on by our community, and in turn, the proceeds goes toward funding art education at Valdosta State University.

"I've been on the receiving end of scholarships myself, I know what that can be like."

Craig Hawkins is a local artist and art professor at VSU for the last 13 years.

He tells me his firsthand experience with pursuing an education in art is why he's passionate about the project.

"It was it was pricey then, and I found ways of trying to make ends meet in terms of not only just paying rent and paying for for classes but but also the right materials to make the work with."

When considering tuition costs, transport, and supplies, art students in the country can pay an upwards of $42K a year for their education.

To get more insight on art education, I spoke with VSU's department head of Art & Design Monika Meler.

She tells me the arts are an expensive investment, but it opens students up to many possibilities in their career paths, as well as developing flexibility.

"I think arts about are about building critical thinking skills which can be used in any career path. I think arts are about building empathy and compassion. I think arts are about engaging with creativity, and if you're not going to be an artist those kinds of skills are important in any sort of career."

There's still plenty of time to get local artwork as the exhibition ends the last weeks of February. Here's some ways on how you can secure your piece:

VISIT:DRAW24.GIVESMART.COM

TEXT: DRAW24 TO 76278