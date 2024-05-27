TSPLOST passes in South Georgia; Lowndes County sees 22 projects in the works

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Millions of dollars are going to be spent fixing Lowndes County’s roads.

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I’m speaking with neighbors about how this will impact their homes.

Voters here in Valdosta elected to have T-SPLOST renewed, helping 22 road projects in the works go through, such as the widening of Val-Del Road.

"That's good; the residents there probably won't care for it, but it needs to be widened."

I've spoken to several neighbors like Daryl Dove about how important it is to see older areas of Valdosta updated to accommodate the growth and traffic we've seen in the last few years.

"From 84 down to St. Augustine, it's gotten very bad."

Widening, resurfacing, and road pavings are top projects on the TSPLOST list for Lowndes, which comes as a relief to neighbors like Will Lancaster, who tells me the #1 problem with Valdosta's roads is...

"A lot of potholes. Those needed to be fixed like yesterday."

Some of the more notable upcoming projects for Lowndes are:

Work on the I-75 interchange at Ga. 133. Total project cost: $41 million.

Val Del Road widening. Total project cost: $25 million.

Park Avenue Road widening and intersection improvements. Total project cost: $23.5 million.

Amy Martin, executive director for Southern Georgia Regional Commission, tells me these projects came about thanks to the community pointing out problem areas to elected officials.

"They know the county managers, the city managers, the engineers. They understand what the community needs and so those are the projects that they submit to be on the constrained list of projects."

$669 million will go into fixing up roads across all of South Georgia. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.