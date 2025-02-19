Traffic lights replaced near Valdosta State University five months after Helene

The City of Valdosta replaced over 120 traffic signals after Hurricane Helene, competing with other cities for parts.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported five crashes at the intersection since October 1, with two minor injuries.

Watch the video to hear from drivers about their safety.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPTS

It's one of the busiest intersections in town, Baytree Road and Sustella Drive.

But after Hurricane Helene wiped out several signals in Valdosta alone, finding replacement parts wasn’t easy, according to traffic manager Bo Bewley.

"The traffic signals allow us to control the right of way to make the intersection a lot safer because we get a lot of impatient drivers," said Bewley.

VSU student James Brown, who commutes 30 minutes every day, knows that all too well.

"Thank God it's back up," said Brown.

For months, stop signs took over.

Brown says many drivers struggled without the traffic signals, making traffic even worse on this constantly busy stretch of Baytree.

Crashes were common—as you can see from this fender bender caught during our interview.

According to GDOT, two people were hurt in five wrecks since October 1. But ask students? It felt a lot worse.

With every city from here to North Carolina scrambling for traffic lights after Hurricane Helene, Valdosta has now replaced almost all of ours.