Tourism pumps $422M into Lowndes County, supporting jobs and slashing local tax burdens

- Tourism generated $422.3 million in visitor spending in Lowndes County in 2023.
- It supports over 5,400 jobs and produces $35 million in local and state tax revenue.
- Watch the video to learn more about the local tourism impact.
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Tourism generated a whopping $422.3 million in visitor spending last year in Lowndes County alone.
From lodging to restaurants to retail, out-of-town guests are keeping our economy humming, supporting over 5,400 jobs and driving more than $35 million in local and state tax revenue.
And according to Dave DiSalvo with the Valdosta-Lowndes Tourism Authority, those dollars go further than people think.
"When a guest stays in our community, between food and beverage, transportation and retail, there's a lot of ancillary spending that happens—and it touches every part of what we do."
In fact, tourism saves every Lowndes County household an estimated $802 a year in taxes. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.
