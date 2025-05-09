Tourism pumps $422M into Lowndes County, supporting jobs and slashing local tax burdens

Tourism generated $422.3 million in visitor spending in Lowndes County in 2023.

It supports over 5,400 jobs and produces $35 million in local and state tax revenue.

Watch the video to learn more about the local tourism impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tourism generated a whopping $422.3 million in visitor spending last year in Lowndes County alone.

From lodging to restaurants to retail, out-of-town guests are keeping our economy humming, supporting over 5,400 jobs and driving more than $35 million in local and state tax revenue.

And according to Dave DiSalvo with the Valdosta-Lowndes Tourism Authority, those dollars go further than people think.

"When a guest stays in our community, between food and beverage, transportation and retail, there's a lot of ancillary spending that happens—and it touches every part of what we do."

In fact, tourism saves every Lowndes County household an estimated $802 a year in taxes. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.