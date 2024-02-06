Tornado hits Lowndes County area just five months after Hurricane Idalia

A EF-2 tornado touched down Lowndes County for six miles Sunday.

This is the third bout of severe weather Valdosta has seen in five months.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors who saw the tornado right at the doorsteps.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

120 miles per hour.

That's how fast the winds were in this EF-2 tornado that tore through Lowndes County Sunday and hurt two people!

I’m Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta, and I’m following up with neighbors who are working to clean up.

Valdosta has seen it's fair share of bad weather.

Five months ago, it was Hurricane Idalia.

Last month, it was severe storms.

Sunday, Jessica Brawdy lived through another round of weather involving hail and a tornado.

"It was unbelievable to sit and watch it circle and slowly come down."

Her own home suffered no damages, but she tells me her area of US-84 saw quite a bit of damage.

The First to Know Weather Team says the tornado was on the ground for more than 6 miles.

At its widest, the damage path is 200 yards across!

"It was tore down... trees..."

Brawdy's main concern during Sunday's weather was her other neighbors on 84.

"You know stuff can be replaced. People's lives cannot."

Monday, I checked in with county public information officer Meghan Barwick about the storm recovery.

She says this storm is a reminder for future severe weather.

"We like to say if you stay prepared you don't have to get prepared so again it's very important that our residents have those emergency supply kits with all the necessary things in them."

A sentiment Jessica agrees with.

"It's making people stay on their feet. At this point, you never know."

The county EMA is available for neighbors who have been impacted by the storms until further notice. In Valdosta, I’m Malia Thomas , ABC27.