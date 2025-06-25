UPDATE: Soft lockdown lifted on Valdosta State University

UPDATE:
Valdosta State University says the soft lockdown has been lifted, and there is no longer a threat to campus. Operations have now returned to normal.
Original:
A Valdosta State University spokesperson says there is no evidence of an active shooter on campus.
This comes following a campus notice from the Valdosta State University Police Department on Wednesday regarding a potential threat on campus.
VSUPD has received information regarding a potential threat to campus and is initiating a soft LOCK DOWN for VSU's Campus. Lock all exterior doors and stay indoors until the lockdown is lifted.
The campus was put on a soft lockdown out of an abundance of caution. People on campus were told to lock all exterior doors and stay inside.
A spokesperson for the university says that at this time, they can confirm that they are investigating a potential threat.
