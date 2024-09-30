Thousands in Lowndes County remain without power after Helene

More than 30,000 Georgia Power customers are still in the dark in Lowndes County.

To help with recovery efforts Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency to help with storm relief and recovery.

Watch the video to hear from longtime business owners about their recovery efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"It's never been like this."

Luis Morales has lived in Valdosta for 25 years and has owned Fabulous Pizza, a staple on Baytree Road, for over 10 years.

He tells me the last year has been surreal for him...

"It's been like two hurricanes before this one, and now we've had three hurricanes in my last 10 years."

He tells me seeing his storefront damaged Friday morning left him feeling emotional.

"I was crying, I was upset, I was like 'really?"

Many neighbors are feeling the same way.

The city and county are still totaling the number of neighbors impacted, and we still have a curfew of 6pm.

Over 30,000 people are still without electricity and have to rely on food and water pods across the city.

Georgia Emergency management and homeland security report that once Georgia governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm the Biden-Harris administration partnered with FEMA to provide direct funding.

That's why neighbors like Greg Lentz are working with Second Harvest to give neighbors hot meals.

And by the looks of it, they're feeding hundreds.

"We're trying to help, you know, folks that's been devastated. No food, no water. The necessities of life. It's rewarding to help our neighbors in their time of need."

Georgia Power is expecting 95% restoration for Valdosta by 11pm October 5th. In Valdosta, Im Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.