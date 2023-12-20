“This is a tragic event" - Police update public on investigation into crash that killed Valdosta teen

Valdosta Police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 16-year-old high school football player.

The crash happened December 9, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened to contact them.

Read the update to their investigation in the news release below.

VPD NEWS RELEASE:

On Saturday, December 9, 2023, at approximately 6:15 pm., a 16-year-old male, Samuel Johnson, Jr., was walking in the 3900 block of Inner Perimeter Road. Johnson saw a dog that had been hit by an unknown vehicle, so he went to assist the injured dog. While trying to rescue the injured dog, Johnson was struck and killed by second vehicle traveling through the area.

Per the previous release, on December 11, 2023, the police department released information on a vehicle possibly involved in an accident. Immediately after the release, a vehicle and a driver were identified. The driver is fully cooperating with our department. The driver’s information will not be released to the public. As with all open investigations, our department does not release the names of the parties involved in criminal investigations until formal charges are filed.

On December 14, 2023, an additional press release was issued updating the public to the ongoing investigation.

The department has submitted evidence to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Laboratory for analysis, and we are awaiting results.

Since the accident, the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit has continued this ongoing investigation. As per the prior media release, the department continues to work closely with the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, and the Victim’s Advocates, to provide updates to Mr. Johnson’s family on the progress of the investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department is also working with the Children’s Advocacy Center, to provide assistance to the children who were witnesses to the accident.

On Saturday evening, December 9, 2023, between approximately 6:10 pm, and 6:35 pm., several dogs were struck prior to, as well as the same time Mr. Johnson was struck. During this time, we know numerous vehicles traveled through this high traffic area and did not stop. Since we have yet to receive any response from the public, we are again asking anyone who traveled through this area during this time, please contact the Valdosta Police Department.

“This is a tragic event our agency is continuing to investigate, with the assistance of other partnering agencies, while we keep the family informed. Numerous false narratives and speculations have been released by the public on social media platforms, all of which continue to be a hinderance to our investigation. Our department ensures everyone, a thorough investigation is being conducted and the family will continue to be notified with updates on the case.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.