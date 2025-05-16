Storms, Stress, and Stigma: Valdosta pushes mental health awareness during hurricane season

Legacy Behavioral Health offers 24/7 mental health evaluations for Lowndes County residents.

The 988 crisis line has seen increased call volume as locals face anxiety and PTSD after recent storms.

Watch the video to learn more about Lowndes County's mental health resources.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As hurricane season approaches, the pressure isn't just on homes—it's on the mind and body as well. I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood news reporter here in Valdosta, speaking with local advocates about mental health resources in our area.

Two devastating storms, record flooding, and a cost-of-living spike have left more than just physical damage. Mental health providers say they've seen a wave of anxiety, PTSD, and emotional burnout—especially among working-class families just trying to stay afloat.

Michael Smith, CEO of Greater Valdosta United Way, says it's often the people we least expect who are struggling the most.

“The big thing is we're all moving into hurricane season, and there's definitely stress, PTSD, anxiety about that. With two big storms back-to-back, we're seeing a lot of hard-working people struggling.”

The city's 988 crisis line has become a vital tool, but local therapists say awareness is still a challenge. Stephanie Davis, a Licensed Counselor with Legacy Behavioral Health, says knowing what help exists is half the battle.

“A lot of the community resources are just not known by lots of people in the community. So just giving them the information on how to access those things often leads to gaining those resources—and getting back to their normal lives.”

Remember Linda Gonzalez? I previously spoke with her about the financial challenges of getting affordable housing—especially after Hurricane Helene—and she tells me she knows the mental toll firsthand. Displaced from Tallahassee and still rebuilding, she's now seeking mental health care of her own and breaking the stigma that too often keeps people silent.

“People call me crazy… but I am as sane as the other person. I just have underlying problems. That's why I'm in therapy.”

Legacy Behavioral Health runs 24/7 mental health evaluations, and the 988 hotline is always open. Because here in Lowndes County, healing isn't just about rebuilding—it’s about restoring.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.