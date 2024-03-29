Sports Turf completes baseball and softball fields at Valdosta High School

Valdosta High School's artificial turf baseball and softball fields are complete.

NEWS RELEASE:

Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company, is proud to announce it has completed the artificial turf baseball and softball fields at Valdosta High School. The project consisted of constructing an artificial turf baseball field and softball field for the Wildcats.

“We’re honored that Valdosta High School entrusted us to build high-level softball and baseball facilities for its prestigious programs,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “The Wildcats’ new artificial turf system utilizes AstroTurf’s most advanced turf system, while maintaining the play of the game.”

Sports Turf Company installed a performance-based artificial turf system leads the industry in performance, durability, and safety. The surface features AstroTurf’s Diamond Series turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad, and organic BrockFILL. AstroTurf’s Diamond Series is a performance system that combines slit film and nylon monofilament fibers with a RootZone layer of texturized fibers for optimum durability and better shock absorbency. The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25-millimeter thickness to improve player safety, provide more effective drainage, and ensure a firm, consistent playing surface for the lifetime of the field.

Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts, and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.

