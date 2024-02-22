Southside Library reopens in Valdosta after renovations

Valdosta's Southside Library reopened after over a year of renovating.

The library has been serving the public for 32 years.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are using the new facilities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The Southside Library is a resource to many in Valdosta, and now it's back open.

I'm Malia Thomas, your neighborhood reporter in Valdosta.

The Southside Library has undergone many changes since it was last open in 2022.

I'm back to check out how our neighbors are using their new facility.

"I can feel comfortable reading there and stuff."

Fourth grader Joshua Geurly is talking about the library's new children's area.

I ran into him and his grandmother while Josh was writing an essay in the new study rooms.

Josh is part of neighbor and educator Carlos Hundley's Help with Homework program at the library.

"What were you guys working on today?"

"We're working on American Indians and how they got pushed out of they homes and things."

The library has been a resource for students like Josh for over 30 years.

The South Georgia Regional Library Board of Trustees looked to modernize the original library.

Now it's complete with not only the children's area, but also a young adult area, a computer labs, and study halls.

There are even wi-fi boxes for additional internet access, which will be of great use to students.

15% of Georgia's schoolchildren have no internet access at home, according to the International Telecommunication Union.

Mr. Hundley tells me the library's location also helps with another issue plaguing children in the neighborhood: transportation.

"We're glad that we've been able to at least to provide that local dislocation to make it accessible to students who otherwise may not have an opportunity to this resource such as Help with Homework."

Josh agrees.

"I think it's helped me a lot."

The Southside Library has many new programs and events coming up, like their inaugural "I am Black History" program at 6pm on Feb. 29th. In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.