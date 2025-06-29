South Street neighbors step up to fight hunger with free weekday lunch program

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — On Valdosta's South Street, the recipe for change starts with a sandwich, a smile—and a whole lot of heart.



Beginning July 1, the South Street Community Care Home will serve free soup and sandwiches from 12–1 p.m. on weekdays.

An estimated 20,000 people in Lowndes County are food insecure, with many lacking access to a kitchen.

Watch the video below to see how the Care Home plans on battling food insecurity.

South Street Neighbors Launch Weekday Lunch Program to Fight Food Insecurity in Valdosta

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As food insecurity grows across Lowndes County, an estimated 20,000 people here don't know where their next meal will come from.

Neighbors here aren't waiting for a big solution. They're making their own. Starting July 1st, the South Street Community Care Home will be serving soup and sandwiches to hungry neighbors from 12-1 on weekdays.

Care Home founder Sandra Tooley and her crew of volunteers have turned compassion into action, offering free lunches to those who need it most.

"We found out that there was going to be a need to feed the people or give them something. We were ready and we will always try to do our part. I have some wonderful volunteers and they've agreed to come help out and help us get the food together."

That need is especially visible in the South Street area, where many are experiencing homelessness or living without access to a kitchen.

Volunteer Steven Thomas, who lives blocks away, says the need is urgent—and deeply local.

"The need is here where we are right now... there are homeless people over in this area."

That's why Steven helps deliver meals to those who can't make it to the site themselves.

"Everybody can't make it out to come here to get the meals. So to get the lunches would be perfect."

From preparing meals to passing out hope, this South Street team shows how neighbors can lead the way.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate supplies, you can contact 229-834-0979.

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

